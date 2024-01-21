Trio Joubran: Echoes of Palestine at the Royal Opera House Muscat

The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) is preparing to echo with the harmonious tones of the renowned Palestinian ensemble, Trio Joubran. The ensemble, a familial alliance of three brothers, Samir, Wissam, and Adnan, is set to enthral the audience with two evenings of soulful melody. The concerts slated for Friday 2 and Saturday 3 February, starting at 7 pm, stand as a testament to their musical prowess and a cultural ambassadorship for Palestinian identity.

Unveiling the Legacy of Trio Joubran

The artistic journey of Trio Joubran is a tale of music embedded in their genes. As the fourth-generation oud players, the brothers have nurtured an intimate bond with the ancient instrument. Their mastery over the oud is further enriched by the rhythmic accompaniment of percussionist Youssef Hbeisch, seamlessly integrating into their musical narrative.

The Sound of Poetry and Heritage

The trio is universally recognized for their musical collaboration with the late Palestinian poet, Mahmoud Darwish. Darwish, who chose them to set his poetry to music, brought a lyrical dimension to Trio Joubran's compositions. Their 2018 collaboration with Roger Waters of Pink Floyd is another notable chapter in their musical journey, where they fused their music with Darwish's poetry, creating a mesmerizing blend of rhythm and words.

A Cultural Ambassadorship Through Music

The concerts by Trio Joubran are not merely a display of their musical talent. They serve as a vibrant painting of their critically acclaimed albums, each note a stroke that adds depth to the cultural canvas. Their music, a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, resonates with the spirit of Palestinian identity. The concerts, a unique cultural experience, are all set to make their mark at the Royal Opera House Muscat, with ticket information available through the ROHM box office, website, or app.