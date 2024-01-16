Trigger Warning Issued by Royal Academy for Exhibition on Art, Colonialism and Change

The Royal Academy of Arts in London has taken an unprecedented step, issuing a trigger warning for its forthcoming exhibition, 'Entangled Pasts, 1768-now: Art, Colonialism and Change'. The exhibition, set to run from February 3, will delve into themes of slavery and racism, encompassing historical racial language and imagery. The Academy has marked this as an effort to ensure visitors are fully informed about the potential intensity of the content before entering the exhibition.

Engaging in a Dialogue About Art, Colonialism, and Change

The exhibition aims to trigger a thought-provoking conversation about art's significant role in shaping narratives of empire, enslavement, resistance, abolition, and colonialism. It will bring together over 100 contemporary and historical works, engaging around 50 artists connected to the Royal Academy. Among them are illustrious names like J.M.W. Turner, Joshua Reynolds, and contemporary artists like Lubaina Himid. These individuals contribute to an ongoing dialogue about migration, exchange, artistic traditions, identity, and belonging.

An Array of Artworks Reflecting History

Among the feature works are John Bell's 1853 sculpture 'The American Slave', Betye Saar's 1998 tableau 'I'll Bend But I Will Not Break', John Akomfrah's 2015 video installation 'Vertigo Sea', and Kara Walker's 1997 work 'Freedom, A Fable'. These works are highlighted as they capture the essence of the themes of the exhibition, reflecting the stark realities of slavery, racism, and colonialism.

The Royal Academy's Ongoing Research and the Broader Trend

Established in 1768, The Royal Academy has been diligently conducting research into its colonial past, which played a crucial role in curating this exhibition. The decision to issue a trigger warning is more than an isolated incident; it's part of a broader trend among cultural institutions to inform audiences about potentially upsetting material. Similar actions have been observed at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Tate Modern in London, and the British Film Institute's screenings of old James Bond movies.