en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tribute Concert Honors Late Irish Icons Sinéad O’Connor, Shane MacGowan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Tribute Concert Honors Late Irish Icons Sinéad O’Connor, Shane MacGowan

The world of music is grappling with the vacuum left by the passing of two Irish luminaries, Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan. A tribute concert, fittingly named ‘Sinéad Shane’, is set to honor these iconic figures, accentuating their indelible influence on global music. Slated for March 20th at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, the event promises an evening soaked in Irish musical heritage, a testament to the eternal echo of their voices.

A Homage to Irish Titans

From the raw and poignant strains of O’Connor’s voice to the impassioned lyricism of MacGowan, Irish music has found its ambassadors in these two stalwarts. Both O’Connor and MacGowan passed away in 2023, at the ages of 56 and 65 respectively, leaving behind a staggering legacy. This tribute concert is not merely a commemorative event; it’s a celebration of their life’s work, their contributions, and the undying spirit of Irish music that they personified.

Star-studded Tribute

The stage at Carnegie Hall will welcome a constellation of talents from across the world. Artists like Cat Power, The Mountain Goats, Glen Hansard, Dropkick Murphys, and Amanda Palmer are set to perform, infusing the evening with their unique interpretations of the late artists’ songs. Each performance will serve as a heartfelt tribute to O’Connor and MacGowan, resonating with their spirit and mirroring their immense impact on the global music scene.

Sinéad, Shane, and the Rhythm of Ireland

The planned concert is a poignant reminder of the pivotal role Irish music and its artists play on the global stage. Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan have left an indelible mark, their music transcending borders, cultures, and generations. The concert will not only remember their work but also the enduring spirit of Irish music that continues to touch hearts worldwide. As the notes of their songs fill the air at Carnegie Hall, their legacy will once again come alive, encapsulating the true essence of Ireland’s rich musical tradition.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 seconds ago
Antisemitism Lawsuit Hits Art Institute of Chicago Amid Leadership Upheaval at Indianapolis Museum Newfields
In a disconcerting turn of events, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) finds itself embroiled in a lawsuit alleging pervasive and severe antisemitic harassment and discrimination under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The legal action was initiated on behalf of a master’s degree student in the Art Therapy and
Antisemitism Lawsuit Hits Art Institute of Chicago Amid Leadership Upheaval at Indianapolis Museum Newfields
Daz Dillinger and Snoop Dogg's Feud: When Family Tensions Hit the Hip-Hop Scene
3 mins ago
Daz Dillinger and Snoop Dogg's Feud: When Family Tensions Hit the Hip-Hop Scene
Meryl Streep and Martin Short: An Unfounded Romance Rumor Amid Personal Revelations
4 mins ago
Meryl Streep and Martin Short: An Unfounded Romance Rumor Amid Personal Revelations
'Succession' Concludes with Fourth Season: A Fitting End to the Roy Family's Saga
56 seconds ago
'Succession' Concludes with Fourth Season: A Fitting End to the Roy Family's Saga
Film Luminaries Honored at Private Oscar Event
2 mins ago
Film Luminaries Honored at Private Oscar Event
Institute to Celebrate University at Albany's 180th Anniversary with Season Featuring Literary Superstars
3 mins ago
Institute to Celebrate University at Albany's 180th Anniversary with Season Featuring Literary Superstars
Latest Headlines
World News
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
39 seconds
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
1 min
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
2 mins
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
3 mins
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
3 mins
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
5 mins
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
6 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
7 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
7 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
52 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app