Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB Set Out on an 11-Date 2024 Tour

Renowned musician Trey Anastasio, famed for his part in the band Phish, has announced an 11-date tour with his solo band aptly named Classic TAB. The tour is set to launch at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, before making its way across various cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, and Montreal, finally wrapping up with a three-night stint at Brooklyn Steel in New York.
Classic TAB: A Quartet With A Twist
Classic TAB features 'Phish' drummer Russ Lawton, longtime keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, and relative newcomer Dezron Douglas. This marks the first time the band will tour as a quartet, offering fans a fresh musical experience. The 11-show tour is set for May, with performances scheduled in mid-sized venues across Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Toronto, and Montreal.
The Ticket Presale and General Sale
For fans eager to secure their spots at the concerts, an artist-led pre-sale commences on February 6th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on February 8th, and the general public sale through Ticketmaster on February 9th. Promo passcodes for the pre-sales include INGOLD for the American Express presale and SPOTLIGHT for the Live Nation presale.
Additional Performances by Trey Anastasio
Beyond the Classic TAB tour, Anastasio's 2024 calendar is packed with performances. The musician is set to join Phish for a four-night residency in Las Vegas at The Sphere and at the Phish Festival in Dover, Delaware come August. Fans unable to secure tickets through the official channels can turn to StubHub, which offers a 100% guarantee through their FanProtect program. However, prices may fluctuate based on demand.