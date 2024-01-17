Travis Fimmel's Remarkable Transformation in Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe'

Travis Fimmel, a former Calvin Klein model and known for his portrayal of Ragnar Lothbrok in 'Vikings,' is garnering attention for his striking transformation in the Australian Netflix series 'Boy Swallows Universe.' The actor adopts a rugged look for his role as drug dealer Lyle Orlik, a stark contrast to his earlier days as a model when his captivating billboards reportedly caused traffic jams in Los Angeles.

Fimmel's Modeling Days

Fimmel's journey to fame began at 22 when he became the first male model to secure an exclusive deal with Calvin Klein in 2002. His captivating billboards and magazine covers from this time are etched in public memory. Such was his impact that he is believed to have inspired the character Jerry 'Smith' Jerrod from 'Sex and the City.'

From Model to Actor

After launching his acting career in 2003 with the TV series 'Tarzan,' Fimmel has demonstrated his acting prowess in various roles. He gained significant recognition for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in 'Vikings'. His roles in productions such as Stan's 'Black Snow' and 'C*A*U*G*H*T' further demonstrate his versatility as an actor.

'Boy Swallows Universe'

In 'Boy Swallows Universe,' Fimmel's transformation is notably different from his modeling days. He plays the role of heroin-dealing stepfather Lyle Orlik sporting a shaggy salt-and-pepper beard and mullet. The series, released in January 2024, has received rave reviews and stars a lineup of A-List Australian actors. It explores the trials and tribulations of two brothers growing up in 1980s suburban Brisbane. As of now, the series has garnered 3.6M views and is currently ranked fifth globally and second in Australia’s Top 10.

Despite the drastic change in his look, fans have expressed their admiration for Fimmel's new look and performance on social media. The success of the series and Fimmel's performance are testaments to his evolution as an actor, demonstrating his ability to adapt and captivate audiences in new ways.