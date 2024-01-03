en English
Arts & Entertainment

Travis Barker Sports a New Tattoo: A Cherub Holding a Cross

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
Travis Barker, the celebrated drummer for Blink-182, has once again inked a fresh tattoo, adding to his already extensive collection that covers around seventy percent of his body. The new addition, located near his right ear, features an ethereal angel or cherub clutching a cross, inked by tattoo artist Chuey Quintanar. The chosen location, an area on Barker’s cranium that previously held a faded ink depiction of clouds, has now become the canvas for this divine symbol. Barker, who recently welcomed an addition to his family, a child named Rocky with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, proudly displayed the new tattoo on his Instagram stories, showcasing Quintanar’s artistry.

Unveiling the Art: Barker’s New Tattoo

Quintanar, the renowned tattoo artist, shared photos of the process online, giving fans a glimpse into the creation of Barker’s latest piece. The image of the cherub, a common symbol in Christian iconography representing divine wisdom and innocence, holding a cross, is steeply rooted in religious symbolism. The tattoo’s location over a previous ink work of clouds may signify a heavenly connection, a divine intervention, or possibly a tribute to Barker’s newborn son, Rocky.

Barker’s Tattoo Journey: A Canvas of Life

The 48-year-old musician, Barker, is well-known for his heavily tattooed body. His tattoos are deeply personal, representing significant memories and people in his life. However, his journey with tattoos took a tragic turn following a plane crash in 2008. Barker had to undergo skin grafts after the accident, resulting in the loss of some tattoos. He has since gotten new tattoos in memory of his friends who passed away in the incident, turning tragedy into a living memorial.

A Celebratory Note: Quintanar’s Message

Quintanar, in a celebratory message, expressed his gratitude towards friends, family, and clients. Notably, he mentioned a family dinner featuring his wife’s famous birria dish, a traditional Mexican stew, hinting at a warm, intimate celebration post the tattoo session. This personal note from Quintanar adds a human touch to the whole event, reminding us of the close-knit relationship between the artist and his client.

Fan Reactions: Endless Amazement

Fans have always been fascinated with Barker’s tattoo journey, expressing amazement at Barker’s seemingly endless capacity for new tattoos. His latest addition has been no exception, sparking curiosity and admiration among fans worldwide. From a human perspective, Barker’s tattoos tell a story of resilience, love, loss, and continual transformation that resonates with many, making him not just a musician but also a symbol of living art.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

