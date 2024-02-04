Transformed Vision of The Last of Us Part 2, Possibility of Part 3

The recent documentary 'Grounded 2: Making The Last of Us Part 2' revealed that during the early development stages, the game had undergone a significant transformation. Originally envisioned as an open-world game inspired by Bloodborne, it was initially designed as a melee-focused adventure that expanded as players explored. However, as the development progressed, the team had to abandon this concept as it was found incompatible with the narrative they wanted to convey.

Insights from the Game Creators

Co-game director Anthony Newman and lead game designer Emilia Schatz highlighted their initial ambition to make The Last of Us Part 2 vastly different from its predecessor. They wanted to introduce an element of exploration and growth to the game, which was not feasible with the open-world format.

Potential Third Installment

Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog, mentioned that he has a concept for a potential third installment in The Last of Us series. This revelation has sparked significant excitement and anticipation among fans. However, Druckmann clarified that while there is a potential story centered around the character Tommy after the events of Part II, there is no definitive outline for a third game yet.

Threats to Voice Actor Laura Bailey

In other news, Laura Bailey, the voice actor who portrayed Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, disclosed that she received serious death threats directed at her and her newborn son following the game's release. The severity of these threats necessitated the involvement of law enforcement.