Arts & Entertainment

Transformative Performances and the Makeup Oscar: A Continuing Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Transformative Performances and the Makeup Oscar: A Continuing Trend

In the annals of Oscar history, a trend has emerged signaling that performances involving significant physical transformations, often achieved through extensive makeup and prosthetics, can be a key to clinching an Academy Award. This pattern is not a recent phenomenon, with its roots tracing back to 1981 when Rick Baker received the first Best Makeup Oscar for “An American Werewolf in London.” Since that inaugural win, the award has graced both horror and science-fiction films, as well as more ‘classic’ movies, highlighting the diversity in the craft.

Confluence of Makeup and Acting Oscars

An intriguing observation is that the Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar has occasionally synced with the Best Picture award. This suggests that a film’s overall aesthetic can contribute significantly to its narrative strength and impact, earning it the highest accolades. Furthermore, there has been a marked trend of films winning both the main acting awards and the makeup awards in the same year. This trend was notably observed in recent ceremonies with Jessica Chastain and Brendan Fraser, following in the footsteps of Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady” and Gary Oldman in “Darkest Hour.” These instances underscore the transformative power of makeup and prosthetics in shaping compelling character portrayals.

The Race for This Year’s Makeup Oscar

This year’s Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar short-list brings an array of transformative performances to the fore. In “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper morphs into Leonard Bernstein with the aid of old-age makeup and a prosthetic nose. “Poor Things” features an unrecognizable Willem Dafoe, while “Golda” presents a transformed Helen Mirren. Each performance is a testament to the remarkable skills of makeup artists and the commitment of the actors embodying these roles.

Looking Ahead

While it’s still early days to earmark firm favorites, the trend towards lauding transformative performances shows no signs of slowing. The anticipation builds as the film industry and audiences worldwide await the reveal of the winners at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony. In the end, the winners’ list will serve as a testament to the enduring power and impact of makeup and hairstyling in shaping cinematic narratives and characters.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

