Arts & Entertainment

Transcending the Ordinary: Javed Ali on Recording ‘Kun Faya Kun’ with AR Rahman

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Transcending the Ordinary: Javed Ali on Recording 'Kun Faya Kun' with AR Rahman

In a recent conversation with The Music Podcast, celebrated singer Javed Ali revealed the unconventional and deeply spiritual approach that marked the recording of the song ‘Kun Faya Kun’ for the film ‘Rockstar.’ The process, orchestrated by iconic composer AR Rahman, veered from the usual studio routine, introducing an element of divine intervention and spirituality that transcended everyday musical production.

AR Rahman’s Spiritual Approach to Music

Before initiating the recording process, Rahman requested Javed Ali to perform ‘wuzu,’ an Islamic ritual involving the washing of specific parts of the body. This unexpected request introduced a spiritual dimension to the recording session, with Ali complying and also choosing to wear a cap during the recording. The ambiance was further enhanced by the setting – a dimly lit studio illuminated solely by candlelight, with lyricist Irshad Kamil in attendance. Ali described the atmosphere as akin to a prayer session, a sentiment he believes is reflected in the song and resonates with its listeners.

Maintaining the Sacred Ambiance

Javed Ali, in respect of the sacred ambiance associated with the song, performs it on stage with his head covered. This practice exemplifies the deep reverence and spirituality that permeate his and Rahman’s approach to music, characterizing their musical partnership as one marked by artistic synergy and shared pursuit of divine musical expression.

Collaboration and Mutual Respect

Javed Ali lauded Rahman’s respect for his artists’ contributions and his collaborative spirit. He reflected on the freedom he’s been afforded since their first collaboration on ‘Jashn-e-Bahara’ from ‘Jodha Akbar’ in 2008. Their continued collaboration and mutual respect are evident in their work together on songs like ‘Tum Tak’ from ‘Raanjhanaa.’

Ali’s recounting of the recording process for ‘Kun Faya Kun’ offers a glimpse into the deep respect and spirituality that permeate Rahman and his approach to music. The story serves as a testament to their artistic synergy and shared pursuit of a divine musical expression.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

