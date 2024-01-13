en English
Arts & Entertainment

Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show ‘Second Chances’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show ‘Second Chances’

Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, a groundbreaking transgender woman in Ireland, has been an emblem of resilience and transformation since her transition in 1991. She stands as one of the pioneers in Ireland to obtain a passport reflecting her gender identity. De Havilland’s journey is a testament to Ireland’s gradual evolution in acceptance of diverse identities, even as she acknowledges the nation’s slow start.

From Personal Battles to Public Advocacy

Having lived with HIV for over three decades and successfully battled drug addiction and the trials of sex work, Rebecca’s life took a transformative turn post-transition. She leveraged her experiences and skills as a celebrity hairstylist and channeled her energy into raising HIV awareness among trans individuals in collaboration with HIV Ireland.

‘Second Chances’: A Platform for Transformation

De Havilland is the host of Virgin Media Television’s newest show, ‘Second Chances’, a series designed to provide seven diverse individuals an opportunity to reboot their lives. The participants, none of whom are transgender or HIV-positive, come from a variety of backgrounds. Rebecca lauds this diversity as it sidesteps tokenism and provides a more holistic representation of society. The show incorporates professional counseling and immersive experiences to facilitate the participants’ journey towards a fresh start.

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Sobriety

As the series premieres, Rebecca reflects on her journey, the sporadic misgendering she encounters, and the importance of overcoming her past struggles with substance abuse. With 19 years of sobriety, she underscores the importance of lending a hand to others and sharing her life’s narrative. The fact that ‘Second Chances’ marks Rebecca’s debut as a TV presenter only amplifies her connection with the participants, underlining that life’s challenges are universal, transcending color and gender.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

