Trace Adkins Defends Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen Amidst Racism Accusations

Country singer Trace Adkins came to the defense of fellow artists Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean during a recent appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast. Adkins' expressions of support come amidst controversy surrounding accusations of racism against both Wallen and Aldean, stemming from separate incidents.

Adkins Backs Aldean Amidst Controversy

Jason Aldean faced significant backlash for his song 'Try That in a Small Town' and its accompanying music video. Critics have accused the song of racist dogwhistling and promoting gun-based vigilantism. A major point of contention regarding the music video is its filming location: the Maury County Courthouse in Tennessee. The courthouse has a tainted history, linked to a racist lynching in 1927.

Adkins dismissed the idea that Aldean intentionally chose a location with a racist past. He emphasized that artists typically do not select their own filming locations or research their historical context. Aldean himself admitted ignorance of the courthouse's history, suggesting that finding a Southern location devoid of a racist past would be a challenging task.

Morgan Wallen's Racist Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen found himself embroiled in a scandal early 2021 when he was recorded using the N-word on a neighbor's doorcam. The incident resulted in Wallen's sidelining from country radio stations, awards shows, and the Country Music Television (CMT). Despite the incident, Wallen's career rebounded with massive ticket sales for his shows.

Adkins, as well as Maher, expressed that they do not believe Aldean and Wallen are racists based on their personal experiences. Their statements highlight the ongoing debate surrounding the separate controversies involving the two artists.

NAACP Demands Apology

In a related incident, a chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is demanding an apology from a high school principal for featuring Aldean's contentious song 'Try That in A Small Town' in a video montage before a football game. The song has faced criticism for being racist, a claim which Aldean staunchly denies. The NAACP chapter president revealed that the principal rejected a request to meet and discuss the issue, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy.