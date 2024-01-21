Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp's 'Sunday Lunch': A Cover of 'Give In To Me' and Possible Feature Film

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp, the co-founder of King Crimson, have brought a new twist to their 'Sunday Lunch' series with a captivating cover of Michael Jackson's 'Give In To Me'. The series, which began as a creative outlet during the Covid-19 pandemic, has since evolved into a popular platform featuring a variety of song covers. The latest video showcases Willcox's vocal prowess as she croons Jackson's famous lyrics, while Fripp, dressed reminiscent of Slash from Guns N' Roses—complete with a top hat—provides an engaging guitar accompaniment.

A Well-Received Series

The 'Sunday Lunch' series has been met with widespread acclaim, leading to live performances that have included a memorable performance at Glastonbury in 2023 and a tour covering cities like Birmingham and London. The duo's innovative approach to their performances has breathed fresh air into the music scene, and they've garnered a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting their weekly releases.

Upcoming Performances and Projects

The creative pair are set to continue captivating their audience with a scheduled performance at PennFest in July 2024. But, their ambitions don't stop at live performances. Willcox revealed in an interview with Eonmusic that there are plans for a potential feature film based on the 'Sunday Lunch' series. A documentary crew is already following Willcox and Fripp, with pre-production activities such as scripting already underway. The feature film, if it comes to fruition, promises to provide an in-depth look into the making of the 'Sunday Lunch' series and the dynamic duo behind it.