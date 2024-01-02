TOWIE Stars Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims Bury the Hatchet; Lauren Goodger Returns

Reality television has a reputation for being a hotbed of high drama and intense rivalries, and ‘The Only Way is Essex’ (TOWIE) is no exception. One of the most notorious feuds in recent years involved two of the show’s stars, Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims. This long-standing conflict, which reached fever pitch during the 2021 Halloween special, has been a central storyline in the series. However, in a surprising turn of events, it appears that the two co-stars have managed to bury the hatchet.

Origin of the Feud

The feud between Chloe and Frankie was sparked when Frankie began dating Chloe’s ex-boyfriend, Jack Fincham. The love triangle led to so much tension that the two women started avoiding filming scenes together. Two years ago, Frankie, along with her sisters Demi and Chloe Sims, even requested to be kept away from Chloe Brockett on the TOWIE set. Jack Fincham, a former ‘Love Island’ winner, dated Chloe Brockett on and off for two years after his split from Dani Dyer. He later made his relationship with Frankie Sims Instagram official in May 2021.

Reconciliation and Moving Forward

In a significant development, Chloe invited Frankie and her sister Demi Sims to her new podcast, ‘On The Record With Chloe B.’ This invitation was a clear indication that Chloe was ready to put their differences aside. During the podcast, the three of them openly discussed their feud and how they decided to move past it. Demi recounted how they had decided to be friendly and hug Chloe if they saw her at a social event, which they did.

Chloe Brockett’s Controversial History

Chloe Brockett is no stranger to controversy. She was suspended from TOWIE after an incident where she allegedly threw a glass at a co-star. Despite the controversy, she has reportedly pleaded with TOWIE bosses to reinstate her on the series. The reconciliation with Frankie Sims could potentially mark a new chapter in Chloe’s life, both on and off the screen.

In other TOWIE news, former star Lauren Goodger is set to return to the show after an 11-year hiatus. She plans to start filming in February, signaling another exciting development for TOWIE fans.