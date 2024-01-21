Tovino Thomas' Upcoming Film 'Munpe' Announced on His 35th Birthday

On January 21, 2024, as Tovino Thomas celebrated his 35th birthday, an announcement that resounded through the corridors of Malayalam cinema was made. The title of his forthcoming film, 'Munpe', was officially unveiled, accompanied by a captivating motion poster. The poster frames a moment wherein Tovino, with arms outstretched, appears to be reaching for a woman being ensnared by a celestial vortex.

'Munpe': A Dive into the Unknown

The film, described as an intense, fantastical love story, marks the second directorial venture of Saiju Sreedharan. He is known for his deft editing in acclaimed films such as 'Anjaam Pathiraa', 'Kumbalangi Nights', and 'Maheshinte Prathikaram'. His directorial debut, 'Footage' featuring Manju Warrier, is still waiting for its release.

The Creative Minds Behind the Scenes

Tina Thomas is the wordsmith for 'Munpe', crafting a narrative that seeks to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Shinoz lends his eye to the film, helming the cinematography, while Rex Vijayan and Sushin Shyam work in tandem to craft the musical backdrop. The film is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose under the banners of Theater of Dreams and Pale Blue Dot Films, with Saiju Sreedharan also taking on the editing responsibilities.

A Busy Slate for Tovino Thomas

Apart from 'Munpe', Tovino Thomas has a series of other projects lined up, one of which is 'Anweshippin Kandethum'. This film, produced by Theater of Dreams and directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, is slated for a theatrical release on February 9. The film will also feature Siddique, Indrans, and Shammi Thilakan.

As the details of 'Munpe's' plot and additional cast remain undisclosed, the audience waits in anticipation, captivated by the enigma that the motion poster presents. Tovino Thomas' birthday announcement has certainly left fans and film enthusiasts eagerly awaiting this upcoming venture.