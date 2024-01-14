Touken Ranbu Stage Play Set for Anime Adaptation in April 2024

The stage play “Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji” is poised to make its anime debut in April 2024, promising an enthralling fusion of history and fantasy. The project unites director Kazuya Ichikawa, script supervisor Kenichi Suemitsu, and character designer Mari Takada, with animation powerhouse Domerica bringing the narrative to life.

From Stage to Screen

The “Touken Ranbu Online Ninth Anniversary’s Eve! Nine Big Announcements Starting at Nine” event marked the official announcement of the anime adaptation. TOHO Animation unveiled a new trailer, ramping up anticipation for the series. The anime, titled “Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji,” will recreate the narrative of its stage counterpart, a part of the successful “Touken Ranbu the Stage” series co-produced by Marvelous Entertainment, Nitroplus, DMM.com, and Toho.

Unraveling The Plot

The narrative revolves around Fudō Yukimitsu, an anthropomorphized incarnation of the sword that legendary leader Oda Nobunaga received from his attendant Mori Ranmaru. This story, the first in a series of 15 non-musical stage plays, delves into a compelling blend of history and fantasy, offering viewers a fresh perspective on the relationship between Nobunaga and his sword.

Awaiting The Premiere

The anime series is set to premiere in April 2024 across various Japanese TV channels. While the Japanese voice cast has been confirmed, the specific names remain undisclosed. Fans can follow official updates on the series’ website and Twitter account. The premiere is keenly awaited, as it marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the “Touken Ranbu” franchise, which also includes the latest entry, “Touken Ranbu Warriors,” a Musou spin-off available for Nintendo Switch and PC globally.