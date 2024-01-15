Tothapi’s Rise to Fame: A Tribute to Regine Velasquez and ‘Happy Thoughts’

When the viral band Tothapi took to the stage on the celebrated Philippine variety show ‘ASAP Natin ‘To,’ aired on January 7, they carried with them a debt of gratitude. At the heart of their thanks was iconic singer Regine Velasquez, whose influence in the music industry and support had helped to facilitate their appearance. This acknowledgement, public and heartfelt, speaks to the interconnectedness of the music industry and the power of mentorship and support in shaping the trajectories of emerging artists.

The Power of ‘Celeste’

Tothapi’s journey to the variety show stage was propelled by the success of their song ‘Celeste.’ Discovered by Velasquez on TikTok, the tune quickly became a viral hit, exceeding five million streams on Spotify. But ‘Celeste,’ named after the band’s late grandmother who cared for them, is more than just a viral sensation. It’s a tribute, a piece of music that carries with it a narrative both personal and universal, a title that signifies ‘heavenly and eternal companion.’

Acknowledging the Role of Support

As much as ‘Celeste’ is a testament to Tothapi’s musical talent, Tothapi’s frontman, Kobe, was quick to recognize the role others have played in their success. Velasquez’s support was instrumental, as was the support of their fans and other artists who have shared their music on social media, thereby increasing their visibility and reach. In a world often characterized by competition, this acknowledgement of mutual support is both refreshing and important.

‘Tothapi’: A Testament to Positivity

The band name ‘Tothapi,’ derived from the phrase ‘happy thoughts,’ is a reflection of the positive inspiration they receive from their listeners’ stories and their own interpretations of the songs they create. Their recent performance on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ was not just an opportunity to showcase their music, but also to further add to these ‘happy thoughts.’ In this way, Tothapi’s success is not simply measured by their Spotify streams or television appearances, but also by the positivity they generate and the stories they inspire.