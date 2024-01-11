en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About ‘Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo’, Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar

Acclaimed actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has kicked off 2024 with a bang, starring in the latest series ‘Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo’ on Hoichoi. This comes after his successful stint in Bollywood with the hit project ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani’. Not one to rest on his laurels, Tota has returned to his roots in the Bengali film industry with several promising projects.

Fictionalizing Reality

In ‘Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo’, Tota steps into the shoes of defense lawyer Joyraj Singha, a character inspired by the real-life Bapi Sen murder case in Kolkata. However, Tota was quick to stress that the series has been fictionalized to avoid causing distress to those personally involved in the incident.

The Art of Preparation

Tota’s method of preparing for his roles involves diving deep into the psyche of the character without being overly swayed by real-life counterparts or previous portrayals. He underscored the importance of understanding the essence of the character and making it his own.

Working with Mimi Chakraborty & Influence of Rituparno Ghosh

Sharing screen space with Mimi Chakraborty was a delight, according to Tota. Both actors share a common influence from the late director Rituparno Ghosh, who left an indelible mark on the Bengali film industry.

Defending Karan Johar

When asked about the nepotism charges against Karan Johar, Tota defended the director, highlighting his kindness and the positive atmosphere on Johar’s film sets. Tota spoke about the transformative impact his role in ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ had on male performing artists and praised Johar’s empathetic approach in guiding actors.

In conclusion, Tota Roy Chowdhury continues to impress with his thoughtful performances and commitment to his craft. His latest series ‘Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo’, his defense of Karan Johar, and his insights into the world of acting make him a figure to watch in 2024.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

