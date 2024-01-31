TOSOS Celebrates 50 Years of LGBTQIA+ Theater with 'Pride House' Premiere

The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS), the oldest LGBTQIA+ theater company in New York City, is ringing in its 50th anniversary with a grandeur befitting its storied history. Founded in 1974 by renowned playwright and staunch gay rights activist Doric Wilson, TOSOS pioneered the theatrical representation of LGBTQIA+ voices in NYC, carving out a unique niche in the city's vibrant cultural landscape.

Setting the Stage for 'Pride House'

As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, TOSOS has announced the world premiere of 'Pride House.' The play, penned by Chris Weikel, will be staged at The Flea Theater in TriBeCa. Showcasing an array of performances from January 18th through February 10th, 'Pride House' will grace the stage from Wednesday to Saturday each week. The setting of the play is Cherry Grove, a popular gay-friendly beach on Fire Island, echoing the company's commitment to spotlighting LGBTQIA+ narratives.

More Than Just Performances

But TOSOS's 50th season is not just about captivating performances. The company is also hosting a reading series of six plays by LGBTQIA+ artists, further amplifying the chorus of voices from the community. The anniversary season also includes multiple fundraising events that are open to the public, demonstrating the company’s ongoing engagement with the wider community.

Preserving Theatrical and Social History

As it celebrates half a century of existence, TOSOS continues to stay true to its founding principle: to share untold stories. The company has played an instrumental role in both theatrical and social history, and its golden anniversary marks yet another milestone in its journey of preserving and promoting LGBTQIA+ narratives in the theater world.