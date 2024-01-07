en English
Arts & Entertainment

Toronto Welcomes ‘Drag Pho the Win’: A Vietnamese Drag Brunch Extravaganza

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Toronto Welcomes ‘Drag Pho the Win’: A Vietnamese Drag Brunch Extravaganza

Toronto, a city known for its multiculturalism and vibrant arts scene, is welcoming a unique event that perfectly embodies this spirit. The event, aptly named ‘Drag Pho the Win,’ is a drag brunch that fuses the flamboyant world of drag queens with the rich flavours of Vietnamese cuisine. Hosted at Dzo Viet Eatery in Baldwin Village, it’s a brunch like no other, serving up performances from local drag queens alongside a mouthwatering Vietnamese brunch menu.

Embracing Diversity on the Stage and the Plate

The brunch is orchestrated by the ‘Queens of Dim Sum,’ a collective of Toronto-based drag performers of Asian descent. Known for their unique drag brunch events that celebrate Asian talent and cuisine, they continue their tradition with ‘Drag Pho the Win.’ The host for the vibrant show is none other than the Toronto queen, Lou Lou, with DJ Sumation setting the mood with his upbeat tunes. Each ticket, priced at $35, includes a brunch dish and a complimentary cocktail, with the Ha Long Bay Mojito touted as an excellent choice.

Spotlight on Asian Talent

The upcoming show promises an exciting line-up of performances. All eyes will be on Viet-Torontonian queens Lena Di, Lucinda Mynes, and Gei Ping Hohl. These ladies are set to entertain attendees with riveting lip-sync battles, adding a dash of competitive excitement to the brunch experience.

A Celebration of Culture

‘Drag Pho the Win’ isn’t just a brunch; it’s a celebration of culture. It serves as a platform to showcase Asian talent and cuisine while highlighting the city’s diverse arts scene. The event is slated for Sunday, January 21, with tickets already on sale. It’s a must for anyone looking to experience Toronto’s cultural richness first-hand while enjoying a unique dining experience.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

