en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Torch Theatre Offers Winter Sale and Initiates Wellness Program for Over 50s

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Torch Theatre Offers Winter Sale and Initiates Wellness Program for Over 50s

In an effort to appreciate the unwavering support of its patrons, the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, is offering a unique winter sale. For a limited time, the theatre will provide 5 cinema tickets at a discounted rate. This discounts comes at the end of a year that has posed significant challenges for arts organizations. The lineup of the theatre includes a variety of movies such as ‘The End We Start From’ featuring Jodie Comer, a ‘Priscilla’ biopic, and ‘Peppa Pig’, ensuring there’s something to cater to every cinema-goer’s taste.

A Thank You Gesture

Janine Grayshon, the artistic programme coordinator, expressed an infectious excitement over the discounted tickets. She took the opportunity to remind patrons of the cinema loyalty card, offering even more benefits to theatre-goers. This discount is not just a sale, but a token of gratitude for the community’s ongoing support during a particularly difficult year.

A Warm Space at the Torch

In addition to the discounted movie screenings, the Torch Theatre has initiated ‘A Warm Space at the Torch’. This programme, designed specifically for those over the age of 50, runs from January to March. Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, the initiative offers free activities like painting, drama, yoga, and a book club, all in the name of promoting mental health and wellbeing. In the words of Tim Howe, the senior manager of youth and community, the importance of creative engagement for mental health cannot be understated.

Grab the Winter Sale

The winter sale starts on January 19 and runs through to February 29. Tickets can be purchased through the theatre’s website, over the phone, or in person. For more information about the warm spaces and other events, the theatre encourages people to visit their website.

Meanwhile, the Joanna Field Gallery at the Torch Theatre is opening its doors for a new exhibition. Titled ‘Phoenix Rising’, the exhibition will showcase the abstract artwork of Welsh artist Fiona Miller. This will be Fiona’s first exhibition at the Torch and in Wales, and she will also be setting up art workshops for abstract acrylic art. This adds yet another layer of excitement to the winter lineup at the Torch Theatre.

0
Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
57 seconds ago
Hellenic Book Club of New York Kicks Off the Year with Tradition and Transitions
The Hellenic Book Club of New York ushered in the new year with a meeting steeped in tradition and camaraderie at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria. This gathering, a fundamental part of the club’s annual calendar, reverberated with the warmth of shared culture and the inquisitive spirit of its members. Traditions and Transitions
Hellenic Book Club of New York Kicks Off the Year with Tradition and Transitions
Travis Scott Concert Damages Stanley Cup Trophy Amidst Ongoing Tour
17 mins ago
Travis Scott Concert Damages Stanley Cup Trophy Amidst Ongoing Tour
Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates 'The Beekeeper' Release
18 mins ago
Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates 'The Beekeeper' Release
Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine: A Game Changer for Star Trek: Voyager
2 mins ago
Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine: A Game Changer for Star Trek: Voyager
Succession Memorabilia Auction: A New Trend in Entertainment Commerce
14 mins ago
Succession Memorabilia Auction: A New Trend in Entertainment Commerce
Ben Ranson Set to Mesmerize With Guitar at Headwaters Music and Arts
17 mins ago
Ben Ranson Set to Mesmerize With Guitar at Headwaters Music and Arts
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
32 seconds
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
43 seconds
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
58 seconds
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
1 min
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
1 min
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
1 min
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
2 mins
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app