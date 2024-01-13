Torch Theatre Offers Winter Sale and Initiates Wellness Program for Over 50s

In an effort to appreciate the unwavering support of its patrons, the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, is offering a unique winter sale. For a limited time, the theatre will provide 5 cinema tickets at a discounted rate. This discounts comes at the end of a year that has posed significant challenges for arts organizations. The lineup of the theatre includes a variety of movies such as ‘The End We Start From’ featuring Jodie Comer, a ‘Priscilla’ biopic, and ‘Peppa Pig’, ensuring there’s something to cater to every cinema-goer’s taste.

A Thank You Gesture

Janine Grayshon, the artistic programme coordinator, expressed an infectious excitement over the discounted tickets. She took the opportunity to remind patrons of the cinema loyalty card, offering even more benefits to theatre-goers. This discount is not just a sale, but a token of gratitude for the community’s ongoing support during a particularly difficult year.

A Warm Space at the Torch

In addition to the discounted movie screenings, the Torch Theatre has initiated ‘A Warm Space at the Torch’. This programme, designed specifically for those over the age of 50, runs from January to March. Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, the initiative offers free activities like painting, drama, yoga, and a book club, all in the name of promoting mental health and wellbeing. In the words of Tim Howe, the senior manager of youth and community, the importance of creative engagement for mental health cannot be understated.

Grab the Winter Sale

The winter sale starts on January 19 and runs through to February 29. Tickets can be purchased through the theatre’s website, over the phone, or in person. For more information about the warm spaces and other events, the theatre encourages people to visit their website.

Meanwhile, the Joanna Field Gallery at the Torch Theatre is opening its doors for a new exhibition. Titled ‘Phoenix Rising’, the exhibition will showcase the abstract artwork of Welsh artist Fiona Miller. This will be Fiona’s first exhibition at the Torch and in Wales, and she will also be setting up art workshops for abstract acrylic art. This adds yet another layer of excitement to the winter lineup at the Torch Theatre.