Arts & Entertainment

Tony Trischka Unearths Rare Earl Scruggs Recordings: A Tribute Album in the Works

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Tony Trischka Unearths Rare Earl Scruggs Recordings: A Tribute Album in the Works

In a remarkable find, renowned musician Tony Trischka has unearthed over 200 rare recordings featuring the legendary Earl Scruggs jamming with John Hartford during the ’80s and ’90s. These recordings, stored on a humble thumb drive, offered an unprecedented glimpse into Scruggs’ musical genius, revealing hitherto unknown solos, tones, and techniques.

Preserving A Legacy

Rather than let these treasures gather dust, Trischka painstakingly transcribed the solos and brought them to the stage in an extraordinary tribute show at Joe’s Pub in New York City. The performance, which reverberated with the soulful echoes of Scruggs’ banjo, captured the attention of Ken Irwin from Down The Road Records, leading to the birth of a tribute album aptly titled ‘Earl Jam: A Tribute To Earl Scruggs’.

A Symphony of Stars

The album, slated for a late spring release, is a constellation of bluegrass luminaries including Béla Fleck, Billy Strings, and others. The inaugural track, ‘Brown’s Ferry Blues’, is a symphonic delight featuring a banjo duet between Trischka and Fleck, with Billy Strings on lead vocals and guitar.

Produced by Fleck at the reputed Parlor Studios in Nashville, the song boasts of talents like Mark Schatz, Sam Bush, and Michael Cleveland. Trischka was all praise for Billy Strings’ performance, underlining his distinctive sound that paid a fitting tribute to the original jam sessions between Scruggs and Hartford.

A Celebration of Bluegrass

More than just an album, ‘Earl Jam: A Tribute To Earl Scruggs’ is anticipated to be a cross-generational celebration of bluegrass music and a testament to Scruggs’ enduring legacy. It stands as a beacon, illuminating the path of bluegrass music, its past, present, and future, and the indelible mark left by Earl Scruggs on its tapestry.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

