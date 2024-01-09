en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tony Orlando Bids Adieu to Music Career with Farewell Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Music legend Tony Orlando, a seminal icon of the seventies, has announced his retirement from a music career that spanned six decades. The announcement comes with the scheduling of a farewell performance at his favorite venue, the Mohegan Sun Arena, on Friday, March 22. Promoted as Orlando’s last live performance, the concert is set to be the grand finale of an illustrious journey through the world of music.

A Fond Farewell

Orlando has been a staple in the music industry since the early seventies, leaving an indelible mark with his soulful tunes and charismatic stage presence. His announcement of retirement, therefore, comes with a surge of nostalgia and a touch of sadness for both fans and fellow musicians alike.

The retirement concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena is not only a landmark for Orlando’s career but also a testament to his deep connection with the venue. Over the years, it has become his preferred place to perform, a sentiment he attributes to the support and relationships he’s forged with the staff and crew there, particularly with Tom Cantone.

Thanking The Mohegan Tribe

Orlando’s gratitude extends beyond the stage and personnel to the Mohegan Tribe itself. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for being made to feel like part of their family and for the opportunity to culminate his career in such a significant manner.

Final Shows Leading to Retirement

Prior to the farewell concert at Mohegan Sun, Orlando will perform at the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel, a venue where he has a long-standing history since his first show in 1983. Tickets for the show on Saturday, March 16th are already on sale, with prices ranging from $55 to $75. Following this, Orlando will also perform his final shows at Fallsview Casino Resort and Mohegan Sun, marking the end of his incredible entertainment career.

The imminent retirement of Tony Orlando is not just the end of a noteworthy career; it is also a tribute to a musician who, through his talent and passion, created a lasting legacy in the music industry. As he prepares to take his final bow, fans around the world will undoubtedly be celebrating the music and memories he has gifted them over the past six decades.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

