Arts & Entertainment

Tony Iommi and Brian May Jam to ‘Paranoid’ in Exclusive Video

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Tony Iommi and Brian May Jam to ‘Paranoid’ in Exclusive Video

Two legendary guitarists – Tony Iommi from Black Sabbath and Brian May from Queen – have been featured in a video jamming to the classic tune ‘Paranoid’ on the YouTube channel of Guitar World magazine. This exclusive footage is a part of U.K.’s documentary series ‘Greatest Guitar Riffs’ that aired on Sky Arts in November.

Riffing the Classic ‘Paranoid’

In the video, Iommi flawlessly plays the iconic riff of ‘Paranoid’, while May joins in with solo lines, humorously commenting on the potential success of the riff. The video further includes a heartwarming conversation between Iommi and May, where they discuss their friendship that began in the early 70s, their love for guitar riffs, and reminisce about a jam session that concluded with everybody else leaving for the pub.

The Art of Creating Riffs

Iommi shares his approach to creating riffs, arguing that they often come spontaneously and are designed to fit the song rather than being overly technical. He recounts the creation of ‘Paranoid’ during a studio session when they needed a short song to complete the album, which eventually became their highest-charting U.K. single. This candid discussion offers a unique insight into the creative process of one of the world’s most influential guitarists.

Legacy of Friendship and Music

The video serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between Iommi and May, as well as their significant contributions to the world of music. With a shared passion for creating memorable guitar riffs, these two icons continue to inspire generations of musicians. As they jam together, it’s clear that their mutual respect and admiration have only grown over the years, solidifying their status as true legends of rock.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

