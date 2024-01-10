en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tony Clarkin, Magnum’s Guitarist and Songwriter, Dies at 77

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Tony Clarkin, Magnum’s Guitarist and Songwriter, Dies at 77

Renowned guitarist and sole songwriter of the Birmingham-based band Magnum, Tony Clarkin, has passed away at 77. Clarkin, who founded Magnum in 1972, was a pivotal figure in the music industry, penning UK chart hits such as ‘Days of No Trust’, ‘Start Talking Love’, ‘It Must Have Been Love’, and ‘Rockin’ Chair’. The band’s seminal albums, ‘Wings of Heaven’ and ‘Goodnight L.A.’, scaled the heights of success, securing the 5th and 9th spots respectively on the UK charts.

A Stalwart of Magnum

Clarkin was not just a founding member, but the lifeblood of Magnum, contributing to all 22 studio albums released by the band. His death, announced after a brief illness, has left a gaping void in the band’s soul. Clarkin’s daughter, Dionne, expressed the profound impact of his loss, articulating the depth of his affinity for animals.

A Charitable Legacy

In a touching tribute to his passion, Clarkin’s family intends to establish a charitable trust in his name to support animal causes. The family’s statement quoted Clarkin’s words: “I didn’t look to live forever” (TC 2024), hinting at his acceptance of mortality. They have appealed to well-wishers to express their condolences by supporting this charitable cause instead of sending flowers or cards.

Posthumous Album Release

As the music industry and fans worldwide mourn Clarkin’s loss, Magnum is set to release ‘Here Comes The Rain’, their new studio album, posthumously on January 12. The news of Clarkin’s demise comes on the heels of the cancellation of Magnum’s 2024 tour due to his rare and incurable spinal condition.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

