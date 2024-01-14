en English
Arts & Entertainment

TONEEJAY’s ‘711’: An Indie OPM Triumph on the Philippine Charts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
TONEEJAY's '711': An Indie OPM Triumph on the Philippine Charts

Independent Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist, TONEEJAY, has become a national sensation in the Philippines with the success of his track, “711”. Recorded predominantly in his bedroom, the song has topped local charts, resonating with millions of listeners and catapulting TONEEJAY to the apex of the music industry.

‘711’: A Chart-Topping Phenomenon

The track achieved the No.1 spot on the Billboard Philippines chart on December 30, 2023, following its lead on the Spotify Philippines chart on November 29, 2023. The song’s irresistible rhythm and lyrical depth have garnered it a staggering 43.6 million streams on Spotify. This feat has significantly expanded TONEEJAY’s audience, with his monthly listeners increasing to an impressive 4.3 million.

An Independent Icon

Despite the challenges and complexities of navigating the music industry independently, TONEEJAY has expressed no desire to sign with a label. In an interview on iWant ASAP, he conveyed his gratitude and disbelief at the scale of his success, noting the surreal feeling of having such a large audience. TONEEJAY’s preference for independence speaks volumes about his focus on the music and the creative freedom he cherishes.

A Community of Creativity

More than just an artist, TONEEJAY is also a builder of community. Alongside his friends, he has established his own label that has become a nurturing environment for creativity and innovation. This community empowers TONEEJAY and his team to navigate the music industry on their own terms, keeping their focus where it matters most – on the music. The story of TONEEJAY’s success is a testament to the power of independence, creativity, and community in the music industry.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

