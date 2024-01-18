Tondo Celebrates Feast of Santo Niño with Cultural Performances

In the bustling district of Tondo, Manila, the feast of the Santo Niño de Tondo sparked a vibrant celebration on Thursday, aptly named 'Hiraya'. The event saw the streets come alive with performances by local dance groups, their colorful and energetic routines aimed at fortifying the Catholic faith within the community through the medium of arts.

Mayor Lacuna Highlights Cultural Significance

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna underscored the importance of this cultural event, stating that it served to raise keen awareness of the rich and historic journey of the Santo Niño de Tondo, as depicted through various art forms. The mayor emphasized the role of the arts in bringing to life the traditions that form an integral part of the community's identity and faith.

Rev. Msgr. Jerome's Message of Hope

Reverend Monsignor Geronimo 'Jerome' Reyes, the rector and parish priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Santo Niño, used his address to stress the symbolic significance of the festivity. He portrayed the celebration as a beacon of hope and faith in the Santo Niño. The Reverend urged the community to persist in their trust in God, irrespective of the trials and tribulations that life may bring.

A Celebration Steeped in Tradition

The feast day of Santo Niño in Tondo is an annual event, traditionally held on the third Sunday of January. The Santo Niño, a title of Spanish Catholic origin, signifies the venerated image of the Christ Child Jesus. This image occupies a pivotal position in Filipino Catholic tradition, and its annual celebration is a testament to the deep-seated faith of the Tondo community.