Tommy Wiseau's 'Big Shark' Cultivates Unique Audience Interaction

In a late-night screening at Chicago's Music Box Theater, film journalist Tasha Robinson experienced the latest cinematic venture of Tommy Wiseau, 'Big Shark.' The movie, reminiscent of popular predator-threatens-town films, carries a tone akin to Syfy originals such as 'Sharktopus.' However, Wiseau's unique style, infamous for its bewildering narrative and production quality, is unmistakably present.

Big Shark: Wiseau's Latest Creation

Wiseau, known for his cult classic 'The Room,' offers another perplexing narrative in 'Big Shark.' The story revolves around three volunteer firemen in New Orleans trying to halt the rampage of a giant shark. Despite years in the spotlight, including his involvement in 'The Disaster Artist,' Wiseau's self-awareness regarding his filmmaking style remains ambiguous. As with 'The Room,' 'Big Shark' is a testament to Wiseau's unique storytelling, making for a viewing experience as memorable as it is confusing.

An Audience Engaged

Robinson noted that the audience at the screening was as much a part of the experience as the film itself. Similar to the theatrical showings of 'The Room,' 'Big Shark' seems to encourage audience participation. From singing to callouts, the audience's responses indicate the beginning of a theatrical ritual akin to 'The Room.' The reception of Wiseau's new film, filled with a mixture of mockery, celebration, and competition to create the most memorable interactive moments, suggests that 'Big Shark' might just be cultivating its own unique fanbase and interactive viewing experience.

From The Room to Big Shark

Co-star of 'The Room,' Greg Sestero, attended a screening of 'Big Shark,' providing live commentary and answering audience questions. He highlighted the distinctiveness of the audience reactions to both 'The Room' and 'Big Shark,' further reiterating the unique impact of Wiseau's films on viewers. Not available for streaming, 'Big Shark' is shown in theaters as part of a tour before a digital release, allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves in the interactive viewing experience that has become synonymous with Tommy Wiseau's films.