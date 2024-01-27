Tom Selleck Reflects on 'Friends' Days and Late Matthew Perry

On the set of one of the most beloved sitcoms 'Friends', veteran actor Tom Selleck found himself in a unique challenge: imitating Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing. A memory that, years later, still brings a smile to his face as he fondly remembers the late actor.

Mastering the Art of Sarcasm

Imitating Chandler Bing was no easy task. The character's signature sarcastic delivery was a creation of Perry's incredible acting talent. Selleck, known for his role on 'Magnum P.I.', had to step outside his comfort zone to mirror Perry's performance. He recalls the experience as challenging but rewarding, revealing a newfound admiration for Perry's skill and versatility.

A Friendship Beyond the Set

Despite being part of a skilled ensemble cast, Perry stood out to Selleck as 'the most talented'. The two formed a close relationship, with Selleck often seeking advice from Perry on set. Their bond extended beyond the professional realm, as they also shared personal conversations about Perry's father, a man Selleck had known and admired.

The Spirit of 'Friends'

Selleck also reflects on the genuine camaraderie among the 'Friends' cast. They shared a collective appreciation for the show's success, a feeling borne from their experiences with previous failures. This shared history created a sense of unity and mutual respect that Selleck believes was key to the show's enduring popularity.

Despite his deep regret for being unable to attend Perry's private memorial service due to filming commitments, Selleck's admiration for Perry's talent and the bond they shared on the 'Friends' set remain unbroken. As Selleck prepares to return for Season 14 of 'Blue Bloods', he carries with him the memories of a talented co-star and a close-knit cast, a testament to Perry's enduring impact on his life and career.