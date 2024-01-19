Tom Morello to Curate 'Beyond the Beat: Music of Resistance and Change' Exhibition

Tom Morello, revered musician and activist, is set to curate an exhibition at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg. The exhibition, labeled 'Beyond the Beat: Music of Resistance and Change,' is an immersive experience, poised to delve into the profound influence of music on socio-political movements across history.

A Musical Odyssey for Change

The exhibit is set to open its doors on February 2nd, in an event co-hosted by the Winnipeg Folk Festival. Morello, known for his influential role in Rage Against the Machine and as a part of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, will also grace the sold-out evening with an enriching blend of storytelling and music. A fitting tribute to the artists who have wielded their music as a revolutionary tool for change, the exhibition is an exploration of the intersection of art, activism, and human rights.

Morello: The Activist and the Artist

Morello's participation in the exhibit is a testament to his longstanding commitment to activism. His support for diverse causes such as Occupy Wall Street, labour rights advocacy, and the call for declassification of interrogation documents from Guantanamo Bay underscores his dedication to social justice. As a co-founder of Axis of Justice, an organization aimed at fostering collaboration between musicians and fans to promote social justice, Morello's impact extends beyond his musical prowess.

The Power of Music

Matthew Cutler, CMHR's vice-president of research and exhibitions, expressed that Morello's involvement in the exhibition is a homage to the many artists who have leveraged their music for progressive change. With the power to evoke emotions and galvanize individuals, music has long served as a conduit for raising awareness and advocating for human rights. The 'Beyond the Beat' exhibition is a celebration of this transformative power of music. It invites visitors to journey through pivotal moments where music was the catalyst for social transformation and political change.