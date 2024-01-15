Tom Holland Reunites with Robert Downey Jr. at Critics Choice Awards, Reflects on Career Progression

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Marvel’s beloved Spider-Man, Tom Holland, reunited with his former co-star, the Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. The heartwarming moment saw the two actors, who have shared the screen in various Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, exchanging a friendly hug during the star-studded event. The awards ceremony was also graced by other renowned figures in the entertainment industry, including Marvel’s Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, and Grammy-award winning artist, Billie Eilish.

Holland Reflects on His Career Progression

In an exclusive red carpet interview with ET’s Deidre Behar, Holland opened up about his career trajectory and future ambitions. Having recently concluded his run in the Spider-Man trilogy, the British actor expressed his anticipation for the next chapter of his professional journey. He underscored his creative drive to embrace new challenges and delve into a diverse range of roles, though he tactfully skirted around revealing any specific details about his upcoming projects.

Downey Jr. Clinches Best Supporting Actor Win

Adding to the night’s excitement, Robert Downey Jr. emerged victorious in the Best Supporting Actor category for his commendable performance in Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Oppenheimer.’ The Critics Choice Awards thus marked a significant milestone in Downey Jr.’s illustrious acting career, demonstrating his prowess beyond the iconic Iron Man persona.

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, held on January 14, celebrated the best in cinematic and television achievements. The detailed coverage of the event, including the complete list of winners, was made available on ETonline.com.