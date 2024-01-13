Tom Holland Confirms He and Zendaya Are ‘Absolutely Not’ Broken Up

Tom Holland, renowned for his role as Spider-Man, recently dispelled rumors of a break-up with co-star Zendaya, a speculation that had sent fans into a frenzy. The rumors were triggered when Zendaya, also set to star in the much-anticipated films ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘The Challengers’, unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Holland.

The Unfollow That Sparked Rumors

Zendaya’s action, interpreted by many as a strategic move to repurpose her account for promotional purposes, caused distress among fans who feared the end of the couple’s relationship. The actress had been noticeably absent from Instagram for months, sparking further concerns. Fans took to social media platforms, including the platform formerly known as Twitter, expressing their worries over the couple’s status.

Tom Holland Clarifies Relationship Status

However, Holland promptly put to rest these rumors when confronted by a TMZ photographer. The British actor confirmed that he and Zendaya were ‘absolutely not’ broken up, dousing the fears of fans worldwide. Some astute online users on Reddit suggested that Zendaya likely maintains a private account for personal use, while her public account is now strictly used for business, fashion, and PR purposes.

Engagement Rumors Debunked

In another instance of rumor control, Zendaya previously debunked speculations of engagement with Holland. The rumors were based on a ring the actress was seen wearing, but Zendaya clarified that it was on her right hand, not the traditional left hand for engagement rings. This incident, like the recent breakup rumors, underscored the intense public scrutiny on the couple’s relationship and their efforts to maintain privacy in the face of overwhelming public interest.

Despite the occasional public outings and sweet tributes shared on social media, Holland and Zendaya have remained protective of their relationship, choosing to keep it away from the constant glare of the public eye. This approach has kept fans on their toes, leaving them hanging on every hint and speculation about the couple’s relationship status.