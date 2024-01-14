en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Showcase Love at BAFTA Tea Party

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
At the annual BAFTA tea party held in Los Angeles, actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, who are engaged, were spotted hand-in-hand, displaying their affection publicly. The couple’s appearance at the tea party marked a significant moment as they posed before photographers, demonstrating their happiness and love for each other.

The BAFTA Tea Party: A Star-Studded Event

The BAFTA tea party, a prelude to the main BAFTA awards ceremony, is a key event in the entertainment industry, celebrating excellence in film and television. The tea party this year was moved to an outdoor event space at the Maybourne Hotel, attended by celebrities such as Julianne Moore, Quinta Brunson, Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, and Rosamund Pike, along with Hiddleston and Ashton. The event offers a relaxed atmosphere for A-listers during awards season, allowing them to connect with peers, fans, and the media.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton: Love in the Spotlight

The notoriously private couple, Hiddleston and Ashton, have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Yet, their display of affection at the BAFTA tea party was a momentous occasion, showcasing their relationship to the public. The couple’s engagement, reported earlier, has been a topic of interest for fans and the public, making their joint appearances eagerly anticipated.

Looking to the Future: Personal and Professional Milestones

Ashton, set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Dar-Benn, revealed that Hiddleston, known for his role as Loki in previous MCU movies, offered her empowering career advice. This advice and their public display of affection at the BAFTA tea party highlight the couple’s personal and professional milestones, further cementing their status within the entertainment industry.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

