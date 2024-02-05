Tom Hamilton and Greensky Bluegrass: An Electrifying Musical Confluence

Philadelphia native Tom Hamilton made waves with his electrifying performance with jamgrass quintet Greensky Bluegrass at The Fillmore Philadelphia on Saturday night. This collaboration, a testament to a partnership that traces its roots back to 2015, saw Hamilton wielding his electric guitar for two of the band's live staples, 'Worry For You' and 'Worried About The Weather,' resulting in a captivating 22-minute session.

Hamilton's Resonating Performance

The songs, featured on Greensky Bluegrass's albums 'Stress Dreams' and 'If Sorrows Swim' respectively, gained a new dimension as Hamilton's electrifying guitar riffs resonated throughout the venue. The concert concluded with an encore where the artistes jointly played a rendition of Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs.' Here, Hamilton and Greensky Bluegrass's dobroist, Anders Beck, engaged in a musical duel that left the audience in awe.

Continuing the Tour

The band's tour continued post this riveting collaboration, with their next scheduled performance at The Town Ballroom in Buffalo. Their set encompassed a mix of songs from their album 'Stress Dreams,' a rare performance of 'Can't Make Time,' and a cover of Ween's 'Exactly Where I'm At,' which they had not played in 67 shows. To add to the surprise, they also performed 'Great Atomic Power' for the first time in 252 shows.

A Memorable Collaboration

This collaboration between Tom Hamilton and Greensky Bluegrass was more than a concert; it was a confluence of skill and passion, leaving an indelible imprint on the audience's hearts. The powerful performance, marked by Hamilton's dexterity and the band's rhythmic harmony, painted a spectacular picture of the music that defines them.