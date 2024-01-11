Tom Cruise’s New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News

Tom Cruise’s Bold Move with Warner Bros Discovery

A significant shift is set in motion in the cinematic universe as Tom Cruise steps into a strategic partnership with Warner Bros Discovery, aiming to develop and produce films destined for 2024. This agreement underscores Warner Bros Motion Picture Group’s objectives and CEO David Zaslav’s aspiration to collaborate with the entertainment industry’s leading figures.

Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Nominations

The 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have unveiled their nominations, with ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ securing the forefront with four nominations each. The winners will be disclosed during a ceremonious event on Netflix in February.

The Mandalorian’s Grogu to Make Big Screen Appearance

Enthusiasts of ‘The Mandalorian’ series are in for a treat as production is scheduled to kick off this year for a feature film inspired by the series. The movie will bring Baby Yoda, also recognized as Grogu, to the big screen under Disney’s Lucasfilm banner.

Believe’s Potential Privatization

Believe, a French music services company, is potentially on the brink of privatization as its principal shareholders, including CEO Denis Ladegaillerie and investment firm TCV, contemplate a takeover with the support from private equity firms. This development unfolds less than three years subsequent to Believe’s initial public offering.

Elvis Presley Tribute Festival and Bear Fur Caps Controversy

In Australia, the world’s largest Elvis Presley tribute festival witnessed fans undertaking a pilgrimage to Parkes to commemorate the iconic musician. Meanwhile, in the UK, actor Stephen Fry has allied with animal welfare campaigners advocating for the discontinuation of bear fur caps by the King’s Guard.

BAFTA Film Awards and Governors Awards Honorees

The BAFTA Film Awards announced ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor among other actors as nominees for the EE Rising Star Award. Simultaneously, at the Governors Awards, Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks were bestowed with honorary Oscars in recognition of their substantial contributions to the film industry.

Skydance Media’s Bid for Paramount Global’s Parent Company

David Ellison, CEO of Skydance Media, is contemplating an all-cash bid to acquire control of Paramount Global’s parent company, National Amusements, with backing from Skydance’s investors.