Arts & Entertainment

Tom Cruise’s High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Tom Cruise’s High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love

Over the weekend, Londoners witnessed an unexpected spectacle as Tom Cruise, the celebrated actor famed for his action-packed roles in ‘Top Gun’ and the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series, expertly touched down in a helicopter. Cruise, who is not just an actor but a licensed multi-engine instrument-rated pilot and helicopter professional, seemed in high spirits as he donned a warm coat, scarf, and an unusual nose clip often worn to tackle snoring.

A Passionate Aviator

Beyond his mastery of the silver screen, Cruise is an ardent aviation enthusiast. His collection includes a vintage P-51 Mustang fighter plane and a deluxe Gulfstream IV G4 jet equipped with a jacuzzi and movie room. After his smooth landing, the actor shared his joy with the camera, flashing a smile and taking a few photographs with his phone.

Personal Life Takes Flight

Off-screen, Cruise’s personal life has been on an upward trajectory with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. The duo, who have been visibly smitten since December, recently attended a festive event at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. This marks a change for Cruise, who has kept his dating life relatively casual post-divorce from Katie Holmes, the mother of his daughter Suri. Cruise’s liaisons have predominantly revolved around his co-stars, most notably Hayley Atwell.

Speculations and Skepticism

However, not everyone is convinced about Cruise’s new romance. Nicole Kidman, Cruise’s ex-wife, reportedly finds his relationship with Khayrova both strange and staged. Yet, despite the skepticism, sources suggest that Cruise is highly optimistic about his relationship with Khayrova, confident of its longevity and unfazed by naysayers.

Arts & Entertainment Aviation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

