en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tom Cruise Set to Star in ‘Top Gun 3’, Continuing the Franchise’s Soaring Legacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Tom Cruise Set to Star in ‘Top Gun 3’, Continuing the Franchise’s Soaring Legacy

With the iconic call sign ‘Maverick’ set to roar back into cinemas, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise is reportedly at the helm of a new project, tentatively titled ‘Top Gun 3’. Building on the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which garnered six Academy Award nominations and clinched the Best Sound award, the ‘Top Gun’ franchise is preparing to ascend to new heights.

The Legacy Soars On

Following the massive success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Cruise is slated to return alongside his co-star Miles Teller. The film became Paramount’s biggest blockbuster since Titanic, earning $1.49 billion at the global box office. This forthcoming project exemplifies the enduring appeal of the ‘Top Gun’ series, which began with the original film in 1986.

The Challenge of the Threequel

The third installment in a movie series, often called a threequel, is typically a challenging endeavor that can either rejuvenate a series or signal its end. Examples abound in Hollywood history: ‘Before Midnight’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Die Hard with a Vengeance’, and ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ are all acclaimed threequels that managed to excel, and in some cases, became the best in their respective series.

Anticipating ‘Top Gun 3’

The development of the ‘Top Gun 3’ script is said to be in its early stages, with writer Ehren Kruger at the helm. The prospect of reuniting the original producers, and potentially bringing back younger co-stars, adds to the anticipation. The success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has paved the way for this highly-anticipated sequel, and the franchise’s future appears to be soaring higher than ever.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
Renowned artist, G-Dragon, attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, making his presence felt among tech giants and fans alike. This marked his first official activity since signing with his new agency, Galaxy Corporation, an AI metaverse company. G-Dragon’s visit to the booths of top companies such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and HD Hyundai,
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
Pongal 2024: A Grand Celebration of Kollywood with Four Major Releases
5 mins ago
Pongal 2024: A Grand Celebration of Kollywood with Four Major Releases
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
5 mins ago
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition
2 mins ago
HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia
3 mins ago
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia
Bill Hayes, Beloved 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dies at 98
5 mins ago
Bill Hayes, Beloved 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dies at 98
Latest Headlines
World News
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
1 min
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
1 min
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
1 min
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
2 mins
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
2 mins
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
3 mins
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values
3 mins
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
3 mins
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
4 mins
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app