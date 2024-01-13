Tom Cruise Set to Star in ‘Top Gun 3’, Continuing the Franchise’s Soaring Legacy

With the iconic call sign ‘Maverick’ set to roar back into cinemas, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise is reportedly at the helm of a new project, tentatively titled ‘Top Gun 3’. Building on the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which garnered six Academy Award nominations and clinched the Best Sound award, the ‘Top Gun’ franchise is preparing to ascend to new heights.

The Legacy Soars On

Following the massive success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Cruise is slated to return alongside his co-star Miles Teller. The film became Paramount’s biggest blockbuster since Titanic, earning $1.49 billion at the global box office. This forthcoming project exemplifies the enduring appeal of the ‘Top Gun’ series, which began with the original film in 1986.

The Challenge of the Threequel

The third installment in a movie series, often called a threequel, is typically a challenging endeavor that can either rejuvenate a series or signal its end. Examples abound in Hollywood history: ‘Before Midnight’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Die Hard with a Vengeance’, and ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ are all acclaimed threequels that managed to excel, and in some cases, became the best in their respective series.

Anticipating ‘Top Gun 3’

The development of the ‘Top Gun 3’ script is said to be in its early stages, with writer Ehren Kruger at the helm. The prospect of reuniting the original producers, and potentially bringing back younger co-stars, adds to the anticipation. The success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has paved the way for this highly-anticipated sequel, and the franchise’s future appears to be soaring higher than ever.