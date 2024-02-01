Tom Cruise Films in St. Petersburg; Litewave Media Preps for New Film

St. Petersburg's very own Litewave Media showcased its global significance by hosting a filming session for the Hollywood blockbuster, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One". The film's protagonist, Tom Cruise, shot a scene for the movie on the Floridian shores, lending the city some Hollywood glamour. The set, meticulously transported from the United Kingdom to Florida, served as the backdrop for a pivotal scene that features Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, receiving mission instructions.

Litewave Media's Growing Influence

Film enthusiasts might be thrilled to learn that about three minutes of the footage filmed at Litewave Media made it to the final cut. The movie, released by Paramount Pictures, wrapped its St. Petersburg filming a few months before its release last July.

But that's not all that's happening at Litewave Media. The media company is gearing up to produce a new romantic comedy titled "Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper". The film stars Mickey Rourke in the role of Zeus and is set to be shot entirely in St. Petersburg and Tampa.

Why St. Petersburg?

So why St. Petersburg? The decision stemmed from local film incentives and Litewave Media's top-notch facilities, which include a 40-foot-wide LED wall and plans to build a 40-foot boat set. Christian Cashmir, founder of Litewave Media, who also invested in expanding his facilities, noted the advantages of filming in the area.

A Look into the Past and Future

Cashmir's past accomplishments include contributing to the Oscar-winning "Summer of Soul" and National Geographic's "Drain the Oceans". As for the future, production on the new movie is set to commence on February 20, promising even more cinematic excitement from Litewave Media.