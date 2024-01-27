Tollywood Loses Iconic Actress Sreela Majumdar to Cancer at 60

Renowned Tollywood actress Sreela Majumdar passed away at the age of 60 after a three-month battle with cancer. Her husband confirmed the news of her demise, which has left the entertainment industry in mourning. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, shared the news on a social media platform, reflecting the far-reaching influence of the actress and the profound impact of her loss.

A Storied Career in Cinema

Majumdar was celebrated for her ability to depict real-life struggles through her characters. Her career spanned both Bengali and Hindi cinema, and she was considered to be a part of the golden age of Bengal cinema. She made her acting debut in 1980 with the film 'Parashuram,' directed by Mrinal Sen, who discovered her talent when she was just 16. Significant roles in films such as 'Palaan' and Gautam Chatterjee's project related to Mohiner Ghoraguli cemented her position in the industry.

An Impact Beyond the Screen

Despite facing career setbacks and taking a break from acting, Majumdar remained a respected figure in the industry. Her contribution to cinema was widely acknowledged, even as she failed to garner the recognition she deserved. Her passing has deeply affected those who worked with her, including actress Rituparna, who considered her to be like an elder sister. Majumdar's passing is a significant loss to the Tollywood industry.

Other Losses in the Entertainment Industry

In related news, Emmy-winning director Rod Holcomb, known for his work on shows like 'ER' and 'Lost,' also passed away at the age of 80. Like Majumdar, Holcomb's contribution to the entertainment industry will be remembered for years to come.