Arts & Entertainment

Tollywood Celebrities Attend Traditional Wedding of Actress Prabha’s Son

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST
The grandeur of the Telugu film industry, fondly known as Tollywood, was on full display on a Wednesday morning at the Golconda Resorts in Gandipet. The occasion was the wedding of Raja Ramesh, the son of celebrated actress Prabha, and Sai Aparna, daughter of Swargiya Vijay Ram Raju Vedagiri and Shirisha of Vijayawada. The event was marked by its vibrancy, steeped in traditional grandeur, and the attendance of many notable figures from Tollywood and political circles.

Starry Affair

Under the luminous Hyderabad sky, the wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair. Among the attendees were Megastar Chiranjeevi, Murali Mohan, and Victory Venkatesh – each a luminary in their own right within the Telugu film industry. The presence of these figures not only added to the event’s glamour but also spoke to the respect and admiration commanded by the bride’s mother-in-law, Prabha.

Legacy of Prabha

Prabha is a household name in South India, having graced the silver screen in 150 to 200 films in Telugu and other South Indian languages. Her performances, particularly in the epic ‘Danaveerasura Karna,’ are etched in the annals of Tollywood history. More than an actress, Prabha is also an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer, trained under the renowned dance guru Vempati Chinasatyam. Her legacy in the arts was a resonant theme during the wedding celebrations.

Raja Ramesh and Sai Aparna

Raja Ramesh, Prabha’s son, has carved out a successful career for himself in America. His wedding to Sai Aparna, a woman of grace and elegance, was the joining of two families that share a deep respect for tradition. The presence of so many esteemed guests from the film industry and political circles underscored the significance of this union.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

