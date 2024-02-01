Toliver Debuts New Song Sampling Tame Impala, Teases Upcoming Album

Renowned music artist, Toliver, has debuted a fresh track, ingeniously incorporating a sample from Tame Impala's song 'One More Hour' - a gem from their 2020 album, The Slow Rush. This release is Toliver's first musical venture since his 2023 chart-topping album Love Sick, which impressively secured the No. 4 spot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Continued Creative Momentum

Signifying his relentless creative drive, Toliver tantalized fans with a hint of another album, teasing with a cryptic note stating 'Album soon.' Demonstrating his prowess as a multi-faceted artist, the release of the new song was paired with the unveiling of a music video. In the captivating visual narrative, Toliver is portrayed as the leader of the 'Hardstone' biker gang, navigating the desolate desert landscape, donned in custom leather jackets.

A Personal Touch

The video reveals an intimate detail as it includes a visit to his real-life girlfriend, the talented singer Kali Uchis, who is expecting their first child. This personal detail was publicly shared by the couple in the previous month, adding a deeper layer of connection for fans. As the anticipation for new music builds, Toliver's professional commitments continue to fill his calendar. Some of the notable performances lined up include appearances at renowned festivals such as Rolling Loud California and Governors Ball.

'Bandit' - A Blend of Genres

Toliver's new single, 'Bandit,' is a harmonious blend of his signature sound with the indie rock vibes of Tame Impala. The track features an appearance from Kali Uchis, adding an element of surprise and intrigue. The song has already garnered a substantial amount of attention, with the accompanying visual amassing thousands of views. The song is readily available on major music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, signifying Toliver's continued dominance in the music industry.