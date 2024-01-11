en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tokyo’s ‘Dig Shibuya’ Event: A Global Art and Technology Spectacle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Tokyo’s ‘Dig Shibuya’ Event: A Global Art and Technology Spectacle

The heart of Tokyo is set to pulsate with creativity, innovation, and global artistic flair during the much-anticipated ‘Dig Shibuya’ event. This three-day cultural extravaganza, organized by the Shibuya Ward government and collaborative entities, will transform the vicinity of Shibuya Station into a vibrant canvas of global art and advanced technology.

Artistic Resonance Across Shibuya Station

Approximately 100 artists and groups from around the globe will breathe life into 17 different sites around the station. These sites will host a potpourri of digital art exhibitions, offering visitors an immersive exploration of diverse artistic expressions. The event’s standout feature is the unprecedented screening of video art on the large screens at the famed scramble crossing, set to captivate audiences from midnight to 1:00 a.m. each day.

Los Angeles Artist Duo Steals the Show

A notable attraction sure to draw the attention of attendees is the work of the Los Angeles artist duo FriendsWithYou, celebrated for their cloud-shaped character. This iconic character will find a home amongst the zelkova trees in Yoyogi Park, adding an enchanting touch to the natural setting. Additionally, the excitement will spill onto the streets with a costumed character parade along Shibuya Koen Dori avenue on Saturday, transforming the vehicle-free street into a vibrant parade route.

Immersive Avant-Garde Culture Experience

The event is more than a display of artistic prowess; it is a celebration of Shibuya’s avant-garde culture. The Shibuya Ward’s industrial tourism and culture department manager expressed their enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We invite visitors to immerse themselves in the unique culture that Shibuya offers.” The ‘Dig Shibuya’ event promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of art, technology, and cultural innovation, painting a dynamic picture of the world’s artistic landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
Prasanth Varma to Launch Superhero Film 'HanuMan': A Blend of Culture and Technology
Varma, a Telugu filmmaker, is set to release his superhero film ‘HanuMan’ as part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Despite previous successes in making movies of different genres, he felt limited in creating a superhero film due to his status as a small filmmaker. However, after the triumph of ‘Zombie Reddy’, Varma found
Prasanth Varma to Launch Superhero Film 'HanuMan': A Blend of Culture and Technology
Angela Bassett Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
10 mins ago
Angela Bassett Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
12 mins ago
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
Tiwa Savage Dives into Cinema with 'WaterAndGarri'
10 mins ago
Tiwa Savage Dives into Cinema with 'WaterAndGarri'
River Campus Announces Dynamic Spring Season Lineup
10 mins ago
River Campus Announces Dynamic Spring Season Lineup
Tina Fey Discusses Mean Girls Reunion: A Sequel Remains Uncertain
10 mins ago
Tina Fey Discusses Mean Girls Reunion: A Sequel Remains Uncertain
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
3 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
3 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
3 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
4 mins
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
5 mins
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
6 mins
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
7 mins
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
8 mins
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
8 mins
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app