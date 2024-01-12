en English
Tohai Mahjong Anime Set to Raise the Stakes in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Tohai Mahjong Anime Set to Raise the Stakes in 2024

The world of anime is set to be invigorated by the announcement of a new production, as Pony Canyon declared on January 11, 2024, the development of Tohai mahjong anime. A reincarnation of the popular manga series, it is predicted to hit screens this year, although whispers of a potential delay extending into 2025 are already circulating.

A Dive into the Underworld of Mahjong

Through the lens of Kei, a high schooler with an icy cool approach to mahjong, the audience is set to be plunged into an underground world brimming with money, women, black market organs, and insatiable desires. The stakes in this underworld are high, with formidable mahjong matches involving vast sums of cash.

Unveiling the Team Behind the Anime

The announcement by Pony Canyon not only revealed the anime’s development but also the key personnel tasked with bringing the manga series to life. This includes the director, script overseer, character designer, and music composers. However, the voice behind protagonist Kei, also known as the ‘K of Ice,’ remains undisclosed, with fans eagerly awaiting this reveal.

Tracing back to the Source

The original Tohai manga series by Koji Shinasaka spanned from 2006 to 2011, gracing the pages of Young Champion magazine. It amassed 12 volumes, with its legacy living on through spin-offs and a live-action movie released in 2023. A related ongoing manga titled ‘Tohai: Cold Girl‘ is set to release its sixth volume on January 18, 2024.

As anticipation builds, fans are on tenterhooks for further details, including casting announcements and a precise release date. Until then, the recently released teaser trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the high-stakes world of Tohai mahjong anime.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

