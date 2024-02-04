Toei Animation Q3 2024: A Tale of Rising and Falling Fortunes

For decades, Toei Animation has been at the forefront of the anime industry, producing some of the world's most iconic series. Their third-quarter report for 2024 paints a picture of fluctuating fortunes within their portfolio of popular franchises.

Domestic Successes and Declines

The resurgence of the One Piece franchise is a standout success story in domestic earnings. The series, which has captivated audiences with its unique blend of adventure and camaraderie, saw an impressive rise in earnings, from 4.8 billion yen in the previous year to 5.2 billion yen. This significant renaissance for the series underscores the enduring appeal of its vibrant characters and intricate narratives.

However, not all franchises fared as well. Dragon Ball, another heavyweight in Toei Animation's lineup, experienced a decrease in year-over-year earnings, falling to 3.8 billion yen. Despite this, it remains a fan-favorite, its legacy stretching back over three decades.

Riding the Waves of International Revenue

On the international front, Dragon Ball continues to lead despite a drop in sales. Overseas licensing saw a dip from 8.1 billion yen to 7.4 billion yen. This decline, while not insignificant, is tempered by the franchise's long-standing global appeal and diverse merchandise portfolio.

In contrast, One Piece has seen a surge in international revenue, rising from 3.8 billion yen to a robust 5.0 billion yen. This uptick in global earnings aligns with the series' recent domestic success, underlining its mounting international appeal.

A Glimpse at the Underdogs

While franchises like One Piece and Dragon Ball often steal the limelight, it is worth noting the performances of other series. Digimon and Slam Dunk have both seen improvements in their financial performance. Specifically, Slam Dunk made a notable comeback in overseas film licensing, earning 2.0 billion yen compared to 984 million yen the previous year. This comeback, though less publicized, is a testament to the enduring appeal of these timeless series.

The third quarter of 2024 has been a roller coaster for Toei Animation, with various series demonstrating growth while others grapple with declines. As we move into the fourth quarter, the performance of these beloved franchises will continue to be closely monitored by stakeholders and fans alike.