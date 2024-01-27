Toei Animation Announces Sequel to 'Expelled From Paradise'

Toei Animation has set the anime world abuzz with its announcement of a sequel to the 2014 sci-fi movie, Expelled from Paradise, titled Rakuen Tsuiho: Liberated From Paradise. The news broke out at the Virtual Anime Fes on January 27, 2024, intensifying the excitement among fans of the original movie. The sequel is expected to carry forward the dystopian sci-fi theme with returning characters from the first movie.

Sequel's Announcement and Expectations

The announcement did not specify a release date but presented a key visual and a promotional video, hinting at what fans could expect from the sequel. The original film's successful run — selling 110,000 tickets in Japan and over 70,000 Blu-ray copies — has set high expectations for the sequel. Notably, the original film premiered in only 13 theaters in Japan, yet it was well-received, winning the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Choice Awards in 2015.

Main Staff Returns for the Sequel

Adding to the anticipation, the original film's main staff will be returning for the sequel. This includes Seiji Mizushima as the director, Gen Urobuchi penning the script, Masatsugu Saito designing the characters, and NARASAKI composing the music. Their return signifies continuity and assures fans that the sequel will retain the elements that made the original film a success.

Details about the Sequel's Plot Yet to be Revealed

While the announcement has stirred up excitement, details about the sequel's plot and characters have not been disclosed. However, given the original's storyline, fans can look forward to another exploration of Angela Balzac's journey as she uncovers the world's secrets. The sequel's title — Liberated From Paradise — also suggests a possible evolution from the original's narrative, promising a thrilling and engaging storyline.