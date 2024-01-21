Todd Lasance on Joining NCIS: Sydney - Excitement, Pressure, and Success

Stepping onto the set of a globally recognized franchise like NCIS is a daunting and exhilarating experience. For Australian actor Todd Lasance, joining the cast of the first international offshoot, NCIS: Sydney, it was akin to being welcomed into a large, successful family. This sense of belonging, however, was coupled with a strong undercurrent of apprehension.

Joining a Legacy

The role came with a weight of expectation, not just from the producers and co-stars, but also from the millions of NCIS fans worldwide. The franchise, known for its engaging storytelling and memorable characters, has set a high bar for its spin-offs. Lasance understood that stepping into this world meant he was not just joining a show, but a legacy.

Finding His Place

The actor likened the experience to joining a new school halfway through the term. There was excitement and a sense of pride, but also the fear of the unknown. Could he live up to the expectations? Would he be able to make the character his own? And most importantly, would he be accepted by the fans?

Embracing the Challenge

Despite the pressure, Lasance embraced the challenge, pouring his heart and soul into his character. He was determined to ensure that NCIS: Sydney lived up to the franchise's reputation. His hard work and dedication seemed to have paid off. The show has been well-received, with viewers responding positively to the characters and the storyline.

Lasance expressed his relief and gratitude for the success of NCIS: Sydney. He understood that he had not only joined a series, but also become part of an enduring legacy. The positive reception of the show, he felt, was an affirmation of his efforts and a testament to the love fans have for the franchise.