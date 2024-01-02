en English
Arts & Entertainment

Toby Jones Champions Justice in ITV’s New Drama ‘Mr Bates vs Post Office’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Toby Jones Champions Justice in ITV’s New Drama ‘Mr Bates vs Post Office’

Renowned actor Toby Jones, known for his significant roles in the Harry Potter series, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and The Hunger Games, has taken the lead role in ITV’s new drama, ‘Mr Bates vs Post Office’. Born into a celebrated acting lineage, Toby’s connection to Stoke-on-Trent, the birthplace of his late father, Freddie Jones, an actor of stature, lends an added layer of depth to his portrayal of characters.

Not Just an Actor, But an Advocate for Justice

In the new ITV drama, Jones embodies Alan Bates, one of the postmasters wrongfully accused of theft between 1999 and 2015 due to a defective IT system called Horizon. Culminating in a High Court battle led by the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance, the scandal saw many of the accused exonerated after two decades of relentless pursuit of justice.

A Scandal Unveiled: The Post Office Horizon IT Scandal

The series follows the true story of Alan Bates, whose exposure of the scandal led to the wrongful prosecution of 700 individuals. The chilling narrative has evoked strong reactions from viewers, expressing their disdain for the grave injustice portrayed. Despite the Post Office agreeing to pay £58 million in compensation, the affected individuals received a meager £20,000 each, after legal costs. The series aspires to shed light on this appalling incident and the impact it had on countless lives.

Roots to Stoke-on-Trent and the Journey So Far

Often revisiting Stoke-on-Trent, Toby Jones’s roots trace back to his father, Freddie Jones, who despite raising Toby in Surrey, held close his ties to his birthplace. Freddie had a distinguished career in television, theatre, and film, including over 500 episodes of ‘Emmerdale’. Toby’s journey in acting, influenced by his father’s illustrious career, has seen him portray a range of characters, from Dobby in Harry Potter to Neil ‘Nello’ Baldwin in ‘Marvellous’ – a BAFTA-winning performance that saw Toby interact closely with the community in North Staffordshire.

Having aired its first episode, the ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ has received largely positive reviews from critics. The series, based on the real-life story of postmaster Alan Bates, portrays an epic legal battle that led to numerous convictions being overturned. The humanization of this Kafkaesque situation, coupled with the performances of the cast, has garnered significant appreciation, despite certain criticisms.

