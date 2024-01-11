'TMZVerified' Dives into Pete Davidson's Drug Confession, NYC's Underground Tunnels and More

On the latest episode of TMZVerified, hosts Wyld Young and Steph Williams took listeners on a riveting journey through the complex world of entertainment and celebrity life. Among the hot topics dissected, Pete Davidson's confession about being high on ketamine during Aretha Franklin's funeral made waves, prompting a renewed dialogue on substance use and mental health among public figures.

Advertisment

Davidson's Ketamine Confession

During his recent Netflix special 'Turbo', the comedian confessed to attending Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018 under the influence of ketamine. He expressed embarrassment for his behavior, particularly a poorly timed joke made to Franklin's grieving family. This revelation has triggered a new wave of discussions on mental health and substance abuse, especially among celebrities.

Beneath the City's Surface

Advertisment

In another intriguing revelation, authorities in New York City have unearthed a vast system of tunnels beneath a historic Jewish synagogue. The importance of this discovery extends beyond mere curiosity, potentially shedding light on the city's rich history and offering significant archaeological insights.

Gomez Bids Farewell to Instagram

Adding to the episode's array of noteworthy news, Selena Gomez announced her departure from Instagram following a drama-filled 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Her decision to leave the platform underscores the increasing scrutiny and pressure public figures endure in the age of social media.

NBA YoungBoy's Fatherhood Views

Lastly, the hosts delved into the personal life of rapper NBA YoungBoy, who despite having 11 children, expressed his lack of fondness for fatherhood. This candid admission highlights the unique challenges and complexities associated with parenthood, particularly for those in the spotlight.