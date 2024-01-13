en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

TMZ’s Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
TMZ’s Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce

TMZ, a household name in the realm of entertainment news, has had a compelling week, delivering a cornucopia of stories that span the broad spectrum of the entertainment industry. From the dazzling allure of the Golden Globes to the intimate revelations of a Milli Vanilli divorce, TMZ continues to provide its audience with an up-to-the-minute chronicle of the entertainment world.

Shimmering Stars and Golden Globes

One of the highlights of the week was the annual Golden Globes, a prestigious event that honours excellence in both film and television. Known for its glitz, glamour, and parade of celebrities, the Golden Globes this year was no different, offering the audience a glimpse into the artistic accomplishments of the past year and setting the pace for the coming awards season.

The Personal Side of Entertainment

While high-profile events like the Golden Globes are a key component of TMZ’s coverage, the outlet is also well-regarded for its insights into more personal matters within the entertainment industry. A prime example of this is the recent report on the divorce of a member from the music duo Milli Vanilli. This duo, which made headlines in the early 1990s for a lip-syncing scandal that stripped them of their Grammy Award, has remained a topic of interest, making the divorce a significant personal development.

TMZ’s Critical Role in Entertainment News

TMZ’s in-depth coverage of these events, among others, emphasizes the outlet’s critical role in the entertainment news landscape. By inviting viewers to tune in and watch the episodes themselves, TMZ not only delivers the news but also offers an immersive experience that allows audiences to delve deeper into the stories that shape the entertainment world.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Sam Haskell, the progeny of a distinguished Hollywood celebrity, stands accused of perpetrating a triple homicide that has chilled the entertainment industry to its core. Haskell, proclaiming his innocence, faces three counts of murder following the horrifying discovery of his wife’s dismembered body and subsequent speculation regarding his alleged involvement in two other deaths. Gruesome
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Fendi's Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan
26 mins ago
Fendi's Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
43 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
18 mins ago
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
20 mins ago
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
20 mins ago
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
Latest Headlines
World News
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 min
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
9 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
9 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
10 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
14 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
15 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
15 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
16 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
17 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 min
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
26 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app