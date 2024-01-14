en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

TMZ TV Recap: Zendaya and Tom Holland Breakup Rumors Quashed by Holland

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
TMZ TV Recap: Zendaya and Tom Holland Breakup Rumors Quashed by Holland

The world of entertainment was recently abuzz with speculation and rumors, with TMZ’s television segment serving as a hotspot for major stories. One such story that caught the attention of fans and followers worldwide revolved around the alleged breakup of the much-adored celebrity couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Rumors Sparked by Social Media Actions

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Zendaya made the unexpected move of unfollowing everyone on her Instagram account, including Holland. This occurrence led to a wave of speculation about a potential breakup between the two stars. However, the rumors were quashed by none other than Holland himself, who emphatically dismissed the breakup rumors in a video obtained by TMZ. The couple, whose relationship was confirmed in November 2021, was last photographed together in October. Zendaya’s sudden unfollowing spree is suspected to be linked to marketing efforts for her upcoming movie, Challengers.

Holland’s Reassuring Response

Tom Holland, the Spider-Man star, issued a clear and unambiguous response to the rumors on Friday, January 12. He confirmed that he and co-star Zendaya are ‘absolutely not’ split up, despite her unfollowing him on Instagram. The two actors, who met on the set of the Spider-Man films and played love interests, have been the subject of off-screen relationship rumors since 2017. They have chosen to keep their relationship fairly private, with Zendaya previously addressing engagement rumors and emphasizing the importance of privacy.

Fans’ Relief and Celebration

The aftermath of Holland’s declaration saw an outpouring of relief and celebration on social media. Fans expressed their unwavering support for the couple and recognized the toll constant scrutiny can take on celebrities. This incident highlighted the importance of open communication and direct engagement with fans, as well as the challenges of maintaining privacy in the public eye.

Besides the Zendaya-Holland saga, the TMZ segment also touched on Kevin Hart‘s reaffirmation of his disinterest in hosting the Oscars and a proposed jersey ban concerning NFL player Matthew Stafford‘s return to Detroit as part of the Los Angeles Rams.

0
Arts & Entertainment NFL United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
11 mins ago
Bradley Cooper: From Sex and the City to Oscar Contender
The world of cinema knows him as an actor par excellence. He has given us unforgettable performances in films like The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and A Star Is Born. Yet, Bradley Cooper, the three-time Best Actor Oscar nominee, had humble beginnings. His acting journey kick-started with a minor role in the popular
Bradley Cooper: From Sex and the City to Oscar Contender
The Laurettes: From Local Pubs to Major Festivals
18 mins ago
The Laurettes: From Local Pubs to Major Festivals
Ryan Gosling Honors Family in Heartfelt Acceptance Speech
23 mins ago
Ryan Gosling Honors Family in Heartfelt Acceptance Speech
Chinese Spring Festival Cinema 2024: Comedy Films Take Center Stage; Notable Divorce in Entertainment Industry
12 mins ago
Chinese Spring Festival Cinema 2024: Comedy Films Take Center Stage; Notable Divorce in Entertainment Industry
Boy Named Banjo's Ford Garrard Marries Taylor Davis in Nashville Elegance
14 mins ago
Boy Named Banjo's Ford Garrard Marries Taylor Davis in Nashville Elegance
D-Block Europe: Unveiling 'Rolling Stone' and Defining a New Era in UK Rap
17 mins ago
D-Block Europe: Unveiling 'Rolling Stone' and Defining a New Era in UK Rap
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
4 mins
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
5 mins
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
6 mins
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
7 mins
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
9 mins
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
12 mins
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
13 mins
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
14 mins
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
14 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
44 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app