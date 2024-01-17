TMZ Podcast Covers Royal Health Updates and Celebrity News

In a recent episode of The TMZ Podcast, a blend of entertainment updates was discussed, ranging from health news regarding royals to celebrity legal matters and personal anecdotes. The most prominent among them was the news of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, undergoing successful abdominal surgery.
Kate Middleton's Surgery and Recovery
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, underwent planned abdominal surgery in a London hospital. The specifics of the surgery were not divulged, but it was confirmed to be non-cancerous. Kate is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days before returning home. Her recovery time is speculated to take two to three months, and she will not return to public duties until after Easter.
The extended hospital stay, higher than the national average in Britain and the United States, has provoked speculation among the public. Post hospitalization, she is expected to recuperate at home near Windsor Castle under the care of Prince William and their private staff. This recovery period will lead to her missing several high-level royal engagements.
Other Entertainment News
The TMZ Podcast also covered other entertainment-related topics. The annual music and arts festival, Coachella, is facing backlash for its latest artist lineup. However, the specific reasons behind the criticism were not detailed. In another news, actor Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to an alleged trespassing incident in a restricted area during a hike in Yellowstone National Park.
On a lighter note, actor Brad Pitt's former roommate, Jason Priestley, shared a fun anecdote about the actor. Priestley claimed that Pitt would go for extended periods without showering before he became a star. The blend of news shared on the podcast offered listeners an intriguing mix of serious updates and amusing revelations.